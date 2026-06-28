Tourism recovery supports food business growth in Banthat Thong

The recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector continues to support key economic districts in Bangkok.
Latest data for the period from Thursday (January 1, 2026) to Saturday (June 20, 2026), show that Thailand welcomed more than 15.45 million foreign visitors, helping many areas become lively again, especially Banthat Thong, a well-known street food district that remains popular among Thai and foreign tourists.
In the first half of the year, Banthat Thong became lively again as one of Bangkok’s most popular street food destinations.
PMCU (Property Management of Chulalongkorn University) data found that most visitors to Banthat Thong were still Thai nationals, accounting for more than 60%, while foreign visitors were increasingly diverse, with Chinese, Asian and European tourists represented in roughly equal proportions.
Well-known restaurants from across the country move into Banthat Thong
Well-known restaurants from across the country have continued to set up in Banthat Thong.
From an early key magnet such as Nueng Nom Nua, which has become a destination for foreign tourists, the area has recently also seen a fast-rising outlet, Hereduan, which has received a customer review score of as high as 4.9 stars and draws dense queues almost every night.
Meanwhile, the well-known rice soup restaurant Jeh O remains another favourite among tourists, reflecting the combined pull of famous restaurant magnets that help attract people from around the world to experience the district and reinforce Banthat Thong as an area where food operators can grow.
That success has prompted well-known restaurants from across the country to gradually open branches in Banthat Thong, including Suki Chang Phueak and Suang Bualoy Chang Phueak from Chiang Mai, Jade’s Cafe Lod Chong Wat Jade from Samut Sakhon, and Baan Ko Nom Sod, a well-known charcoal-grilled toast shop from Pattani.
Chalong, a world-class premium Thai tea brand developed from the producer of Three Horses tea leaves, and ChaTraMue have also opened branches in the area, reinforcing Banthat Thong as a food landmark and a destination for both dining and photography.
From north to south, well-known food and beverage brands from several provinces are choosing Banthat Thong as a place to build brand awareness and reach urban purchasing power.
This reflects the district’s role as one of the country’s important food business hubs, linking local operators with both Thai and foreign consumers, “as well as its central location, which helps operators reach customers and support the growth of the delivery business, another important revenue channel for operators.”
In addition to famous restaurants from across the country setting up in Banthat Thong, many brands that started in the district have also been able to build on that success at a national scale and expand successfully into other locations, including Louisvanich, Kampang, Everyday Thai Tea and HAAB Songkhla egg cake.
They built their customer bases in Banthat Thong before growing and opening branches in several shopping centres and major projects.
Paa Nee Kung Chae Nam Pla is another example of an operator that has grown alongside Banthat Thong.
From its beginnings as a small pushcart, it has developed into a permanent premises that is popular with both Thais and tourists.
This shows that Banthat Thong is not only a cluster of famous restaurants, but also an area that gives small operators the opportunity to develop their businesses, build customer bases and grow into strong brands.
Banthat Thong Fair drives vibrancy and stimulates the economy
Another activity that helps create vibrancy and stimulate the district’s economy is the Banthat Thong Fair, which PMCU holds regularly every month to develop Banthat Thong into another walking street.
Many operators in the district have echoed the view that whenever the Banthat Thong Fair is held, more people visibly walk in to use services in the area.
This is not limited to famous shops on the main road, but also includes small shops and those in side alleys that see more new customers, helping create vibrancy and stimulate income for shops throughout the district.
To elevate the experience on Banthat Thong Road beyond a street where people come to eat, and make it a space that responds to a wider range of lifestyles, PMCU has begun attracting more lifestyle retail operators to open in the area.
These have received a positive response from customers, including EVEANDBOY and PEYLAA, a Thai home-fragrance brand, which are already open.
In the future, several more retail operators are preparing to open, reflecting Banthat Thong’s growth beyond food businesses alone.
Banthat Thong’s growth over the past several years reflects the district’s potential to combine tourism, food and economic activity.
It is no longer only a popular food street in Bangkok, but is moving towards becoming a food centre that brings together legendary restaurants, well-known restaurants from other provinces and viral outlets in one area.