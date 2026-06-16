Thai hotels see Q4 recovery hopes after US-Iran deal calms oil and flight concerns

Thailand’s hotel industry is hoping the planned US-Iran peace agreement will help restore travel confidence, ease pressure on fuel prices and support a recovery in foreign tourist arrivals during the fourth-quarter high season.

The expected signing of the agreement on June 19, 2026, together with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, has lifted sentiment across the global tourism industry after more than three months of Middle East conflict, energy-price volatility and disruption to air travel.

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), said the prospect of a US-Iran peace agreement was immediately positive for travel psychology, although operators were still waiting for the formal signing.

He said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz should help global oil prices ease and reduce concerns over air routes through Middle Eastern airspace.

“However, it is still difficult to assess how much oil prices will fall and how this will affect airfares,” he said. “We are not sure whether the high fuel costs seen earlier will create inertia for another year. But overall, the atmosphere will definitely improve. With no airspace closure, travel can return, and we hope to see flights that were previously cancelled resume so tourism can return to normal.”