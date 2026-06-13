Why is Thailand’s hotel business still hot despite lower overall investment?

Thailand’s hotel investment market is no longer seeing the same transaction value as during its peak years, but investor appetite remains strong as the sector enters a new growth cycle after the Covid-19 crisis.

Colliers Thailand expects hotel transaction value in 2026 to stand at around 60-70 billion baht, down from a previous high of more than 100 billion baht a year. However, the softer overall value has not stopped investors from looking for quality assets in major tourism destinations.

Kanyapuk Wetkullapat, associate director of real estate development advisory at Colliers Thailand, said Bangkok hotels continued to recover in the first quarter of 2026.

Average occupancy in the capital reached 75.2%, up from the previous year, while the average daily room rate rose from 4,438 baht to 4,576 baht.