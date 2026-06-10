Bangkok hotels shift towards premium growth over next three years

Bangkok’s hotel market is moving into a new premiumisation cycle, as higher-spending travellers continue to support room rates even though overall tourist arrivals have softened.

A first-quarter 2026 report by Colliers Thailand found that the capital’s hotel sector is shifting away from a race for tourist volume and price competition towards higher-value stays, stronger brands and more experience-led offerings.

The average occupancy rate for Bangkok hotels stood at 75.2% in the first quarter, up 1% from the same period last year. The average daily rate rose to 4,576 baht per night, up 3.17% from 4,438 baht in 2025.

The figures suggest that although foreign arrivals to Thailand fell by about 2% year on year in the first quarter, tourism revenue dropped by only 0.22%, reflecting a clear rise in average spending per visitor.

Travellers pay more for better experiences

Kanyapuk Vetkullpat, associate director of real estate development advisory at Colliers Thailand, said the trend showed that Bangkok’s hotel market was entering an era of premiumisation, particularly in the upper-upscale, upscale and luxury segments.

She said modern travellers were placing greater value on health, privacy, lifestyle and personalised experiences, rather than looking only for affordable rooms or convenient locations.

That shift is encouraging hotels to invest more in wellness services, food and beverage offerings, design, activities and spaces that reflect guests’ lifestyles.

Colliers described this trend as “value-driven tourism”, where visitors are willing to pay more for a better overall experience. This has allowed hotels to keep raising room rates even when traveller numbers have not increased significantly.