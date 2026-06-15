Government eyes Andaman tourism reform through Phuket Model

Beaches to be reorganised and restored

The government is also preparing to deploy officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation to restore the landscape and reorganise beach areas inside Sirinat National Park.

The planned work includes removing abandoned structures, clearing weeds, arranging boats left in the area and restoring the natural beauty of the beaches.

Shops and beach activities will also be reorganised to ensure they are clean, safe and compliant with national park regulations.

The government will work with local administrative organisations to develop coastal areas into public spaces for exercise and recreation.

Boat Taxi to link Patong with Phuket airport

As part of efforts to improve the travel experience and reduce congestion, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is preparing to push forward a pier construction and water transport project, known as the Boat Taxi, using the budget of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

The service would allow tourists travelling from Patong to Phuket International Airport to complete the journey in around 30 minutes. At present, the same route can take more than two hours during heavy traffic.

The Boat Taxi project is expected not only to reduce travel time for tourists but also to distribute income to coastal communities and create a faster, more convenient transport alternative.

Model to expand to Phang Nga and Krabi

Lalida concluded that the prime minister wants the Phuket Model to serve as a prototype for resolving old problems and preventing new ones.

Once the model proves successful, the government plans to expand it to key Andaman tourism provinces, including Phang Nga and Krabi, to improve the quality of Thai tourism and generate sustainable income for local communities.