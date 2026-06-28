Thailand eyes art and classic car tax breaks to boost economy

What does deduction at ‘actual cost’ mean

The term ‘deduction at actual cost’ means taxpayers can use actual expenses incurred from buying qualifying assets as deductions from personal income tax or business tax, within the limits or conditions set by the state.

For example, if a work of art is bought from a properly registered artist or gallery and all documents are complete, some or all of the purchase amount may be used in calculating a tax deduction.

In the case of classic cars, the vehicle may need to have passed standards certification, reached the required age threshold and been legally registered before the tax benefit can be used.

However, details on spending caps, types of assets and methods for exercising the right may differ according to announcements by the relevant agencies.

Taxpayers should therefore monitor information closely.

Who could benefit from this measure

The measure could benefit several groups, including individuals, investors and business operators, such as:

High-income earners seeking to plan their taxes

Using certain types of assets for tax deductions can help income earners manage their tax burden more effectively, especially those who pay tax at higher rates.

Art collectors

Buying works of art may previously have been viewed as a matter of personal taste. Once tax benefits are involved, however, they can add an incentive to collect and may make the art market more active.

Gallery businesses and art creators

When there are more buyers, this would benefit Thai artists, galleries and related businesses, generating employment and income in creative industries.

Classic-car collectors

Classic cars are assets with both historical and investment value. Tax measures could help encourage more trading through the formal system.

Important documents needed to use the deduction

Although the measure may appear attractive, the most important thing is ‘documentation’, because every type of tax benefit must be able to clearly prove the origin of the expense.

Documents that should be available include:

• receipts or tax invoices

• sales contracts

• evidence of money transfers

• certificates for the work or valuation documents

• registration documents or certification for classic cars

If documents are incomplete or transactions take place outside the formal system, taxpayers may be unable to use the benefit and could risk retrospective checks by the tax authorities.

What should taxpayers be careful about

Although the tax deduction measure could help reduce the burden, taxpayers should not buy assets solely in the hope of lowering taxes.

They should also consider value for money and risks.

Asset prices may fluctuate.

Both works of art and classic cars are specialised assets whose value may rise or fall according to popularity, the market and economic conditions.

There are also care costs.

Classic cars carry high repair and maintenance costs, while some types of artwork must be stored properly to preserve their value.

There may be holding conditions.

Some tax measures may set a minimum holding period.

If an asset is sold before the required period, the tax benefit may be clawed back.

In summary, the measure allowing purchases of works of art and classic cars to be used for tax deductions is a noteworthy new idea because it not only helps reduce taxpayers’ tax burden but also has the potential to stimulate Thailand’s creative economy and specialist-asset market in the long term.

However, before deciding to use the benefit, taxpayers should study the conditions clearly, check that all documents are complete and assess the financial value carefully from every angle.

Although tax benefits can help save money, every type of investment still carries risks that must also be managed.

Source: Inflow Accounting