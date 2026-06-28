Thaksin sympathises with Thai government over debt burden

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has expressed sympathy for both the government and the public as Thailand faces difficult economic challenges, including high household and national debt.
Speaking at Charan Sanitwong Soi 69 in Bangkok after casting his ballot in the Bangkok governor and Bangkok Metropolitan Council elections on Sunday (June 28), Thaksin commented on the current political atmosphere and called for unity.
He stressed that the country was dealing not only with domestic problems but also external pressures, adding that people should remain united and support one another.
Asked about speculation over possible political activity, Thaksin immediately dismissed the suggestion.
“I am not making any political moves. I am carrying out my duty as a citizen, not as a politician,” he stated.
Thaksin added that after exercising his right to vote in the Bangkok election, he planned to spend time resting with his family. He is also expected to travel abroad next week to visit friends and thank those who congratulated him after his release from prison.
“I should visit them to express my gratitude for their kindness. As for my health, I turn 77 this year, so I can travel as much as a 77-year-old can,” he remarked.
When asked again whether he intended to step away from politics, Thaksin responded jokingly: “Where exactly should I put my hands?”
On the country’s wider problems, particularly the economy and people’s livelihoods, Thaksin expressed concern for ordinary citizens, citing the heavy burden of household debt and national debt.
“I sympathise with the government because it has a difficult job. I sympathise with everyone,” he noted.