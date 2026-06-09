Thaksin removes EM bracelet after Thon Buri court reviews pardon list

A Ministry of Justice news report said on Tuesday (June 9, 2026) that the three-party committee under Section 21 of the Royal Decree on the Granting of Royal Pardons had to consider and verify the list of people nationwide who met the criteria for pardons.

In Thaksin Shinawatra’s case, the former prime minister was under probation supervision and was among those to be released under a general royal pardon because he had less than one year of his sentence remaining.

His status at that stage remained within the corrections procedures.

Thonburi Remand Prison had to wait for the court to issue Thaksin’s release warrant before he could collect a certificate of discharge, a key document for the release of a convicted prisoner who has completed a sentence, and present it to probation officers at Bangkok Probation Office 1 for the removal of the EM bracelet and full discharge.