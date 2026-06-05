Thaksin’s next move: family retreat or politics from behind the curtain?

It is a moment of celebration for the Shinawatra family after Thaksin Shinawatra received a royal pardon on the auspicious occasion of the royal ceremony marking the fourth cycle birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Suthida, changing his status from parolee to fully released convict.

With former prime minister Thaksin now fully released, all remaining legal restrictions on him have been lifted, allowing him to travel overseas freely.

As soon as the “big boss” became a free man, reports emerged that Thaksin would travel to rest at his residence in Dubai. This year, there will reportedly be no open-house event at Chan Song La to mark Thaksin’s 77th birthday on July 26, 2026.

Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, along with several other Pheu Thai Party figures, have said in unison that after his full release, former prime minister Thaksin will not become involved with Pheu Thai.

However, whatever his status, Thaksin — and especially the Shinawatra family — is still widely seen as the real owner of the Pheu Thai Party.

Although Pheu Thai is no longer the lead party in government, it remains a key variable. With 74 MPs in hand, it is still important to the survival of the Anutin 2 government.

Pheu Thai is currently at a disadvantage to the Bhumjaithai Party, both in popularity and in the protection offered by special power, or the so-called deep state. Thaksin is therefore likely to choose a strategy of retreat.