Thaksin pardon confirmed as family, Pheu Thai welcome release

The ceremony was held to make merit and dedicate royal merit on the auspicious occasion of the royal ceremony marking the fourth-cycle birthday anniversary of Her Majesty the Queen.

Speaking with visible emotion and tears in her eyes, Pinthongtha said she was happy for her father, for her family and for other families whose loved ones had also received royal pardons.

She said the family had discussed the matter, but only briefly, adding that they were simply happy for their family after what they had gone through.

“Our family is happy because we have gone through this for a period of time,” she said.

“Things have been quiet recently, but I feel happy about what has happened. I feel deeply grateful for the freedom that has been received. My father is more at ease now, and that is already the greatest thing for his children and our family,” Pinthongtha said.

Family has no travel plan yet

Asked whether the family planned to travel somewhere together after the pardon, Nattapong said there was no schedule yet, but described the day as a joyful one.

Pinthongtha said her family had always made merit regularly and that, from now on, it would probably be easier for family members to travel and go out together. However, she said no merit-making trips had yet been planned.

“We will continue to do good things. Right now, I feel overwhelmed and speechless,” she said.

Asked whether lawyers had informed the family about the procedures following the royal pardon, Pinthongtha said she expected the family would have to wait for official confirmation first. She added that family members had discussed the matter among themselves, including with Paetongtarn.

Asked about Thaksin’s daily life, Pinthongtha said her father was staying at home and that things had been peaceful, although his grandchildren had been visiting him in large numbers.

“I can say it is crowded — seven of them,” she said.

Pheu Thai welcomes royal clemency

Meanwhile, Prasert Jantararuangtong, Pheu Thai Party secretary-general, welcomed the news, saying party members and senior figures were delighted that Thaksin had received royal clemency and been discharged from his sentence.

Prasert said he had not yet personally called Thaksin to offer congratulations, but described the development as a matter of happiness for the party.

Asked whether Thaksin could now serve as an adviser or offer political guidance to Pheu Thai, Prasert said Thaksin had long-standing ties with the party and was regarded by many members as its “spiritual leader”.

He said it would not be unusual for Pheu Thai politicians to meet or speak with Thaksin, but insisted that the former prime minister would not interfere in the party’s internal management.

Prasert said Pheu Thai already had an executive committee structure responsible for running party affairs, adding that, as secretary-general, he would be happy to seek Thaksin’s advice on some matters if the opportunity arose.

He said Thaksin’s experience as a former national leader made his views valuable, but stressed that any consultation would not amount to control over the party.

No detailed talks yet with Paetongtarn

Prasert added that Pheu Thai had not yet discussed the matter in detail with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, but said the mood among party figures was one of happiness after learning that Thaksin had received royal clemency.