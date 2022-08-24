Chula Engineering and AIS 5G showcase AIS 5G PLAY GROUND & 5G GARAGE

Prof. Supot Teachavorasinskun, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Chulalongkorn University said, “Chula Engineering is a technically-focused educational institution working with every sector, including state organizations such as NBTC and DE, or the private sector, to test out use cases which could maximally benefit core sectors of the economy. Therefore, a developers’ environment for virtual reality such as AIS 5G Playground and 5G Garage provides 5G Spectra in a LIVE Network format to meet the needs of students and faculty as a space for research and exchanging ideas and creating innovations in the Sandbox. Crucially, it is a combining of theoretical and practical knowledge gained from real-use experience from AIS, which will enhance skills for students and faculty in developing innovations for Thailand through 5G in the most appropriate manner.”

Wasit concluded, “The educational sector prioritizes training and skills to support 5G technology, which is an admirable vision because 5G is the technology to level up capabilities in all kinds of different industries to drive the country productively. This is from its 3 basic properties: improved speeds, better connectivity of IoT, and more responsive and stable networks. A lot of education yields a lot of expertise, which can be adapted without having to follow the lead from foreign countries all the time, and AIS will be on hand to offer its full support.”

Use cases showcased at “AIS 5G PLAY GROUND & 5G GARAGE” @CHULAENGINEERING

1. WALKIE: A domestic service robot to do household chores and carry things which knows where everything is kept and walks around the rooms autonomously, giving responses in real time, which relies on 5G capabilities.

This project was submitted by EIC Chula and already won second place in the world at the [email protected] Open Platform League.

2. Khai Muk: A home healthcare robot with many uses in TeleHealth.

The model on demonstration display is to train physiotherapy for Parkinson’s patients under medical supervision, enabling them to avoid hospital visits with accurate data tracking of the patient’s progress for doctors and physiotherapists through 5G capabilities.

3. Rehab: Universal Controller is a mechanical arm assisting stroke patients with muscular problems with efficient physiotherapy and comprehensive data tracking on 5G networks to ensure correct procedures.

The mechanical arm can also offload burdens for physiotherapists who then have the time to treat more patients.

4. Autonomous Shuttle Bus: An Autonomous Shuttle pod supported by the NBTC and the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund (BTFP), powered by 5G driverless systems, and expected to be operational on real roads by the end of the year.

5. IntaniaVerse: Chula Engineering’s pioneering attempts to build a Metaverse for education, such as the power station at Thung Na Dam, and therapy for the elderly with virtual reality applications.

Now the AIS 5G PLAY GROUND & 5G GARAGE has been added. The program has now delivered a training course in building the Metaverse. Chula Engineering supports lifelong learning for all citizens, students and all interested parties with AIS part of this program.



