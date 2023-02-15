Unveiling its ‘Evolving Bangkok’ Vision, One Bangkok commits to propel and progress the Thai Capital into a World-Class Metropolis

Through its ‘Urbanverse’, One Bangkok aims to offer a multitude of urban living experiences in one district and create a new lifestyle blending Bangkok’s rich heritage with a distinctly global outlook. One Bangkok will further elevate the Rama IV district to become the city’s prime Central Business District (CBD). One Bangkok is being jointly developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Frasers Property Limited, said “Rama IV Road, where One Bangkok is located, has been an important trading artery with a long history of great commercial and cultural significance. With unprecedented private and public sector participation in recent years, Rama IV Road today is once again full of vitality and economic potential, poised to become Bangkok’s new urban core. Our Group is committed to bringing this vision to life and has been involved in the development of several projects, spanning from Samyan Mitrtown, Silom Edge, The PARQ, FYI Center, to Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. One Bangkok is the keystone project -- the centrepiece that will cement Rama IV’s status as the strategic economic engine for Bangkok -- to drive the city forward as an international centre of commerce that attracts top-level businesspeople, investors, and tourists, both local and international.”

One Bangkok is being developed as a new urban district that taps the richness of the city’s past to guide its future. This vision and ambition are supported by four pillars that aim to enhance the quality of life for all.