As foreigners flock to Phuket, new luxury project vows green oasis

“Gardens of Eden”, which markets itself as a high-end luxury property, underlines Phuket’s property market boom.

Developed by Amal Group on 29 acres of land at US$315 million, the project has already drawn a frenzied response from buyers. Nearly 80% of the first phase of the project has already been sold out during the pre-sale, many of them foreign buyers.

"It's one of the last few beachfront pieces of property available on Bang Tao beach, with 70% open space and 30% built-up," Ravi Chandran, the former CEO of Laguna Phuket, who is in charge of corporate affairs at “Gardens of Eden”, told The Nation on what he thinks makes the project different from the others.

Bill Barnett, managing director of C9 HotelWorks, said that Phuket was all about lifestyle and the growing international community. One of the indicators, he said, was the number of international schools. There are currently 13 International schools on the island, and the number will go up to 21 in four years.

Barnett relocated to Thailand over 20 years ago and he still feel positive about where Phuket is heading. "We have great entrepreneurship coming here. People who have done businesses with great ideas. These people will change the economy of Phuket."

A study by C9 HotelWorks shows that the major change in the market is that many foreign buyers, mostly from Russia, China, India, and Europe, are increasingly buying not for investment, but for relocation as their families search for a better quality of life.