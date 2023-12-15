As foreigners flock to Phuket, new luxury project vows green oasis
An ultra-luxury property project that promises to be unique with 70% of the area devoted to green space is reflective of Phuket’s increasing reputation as a province that offers quality of life.
“Gardens of Eden”, which markets itself as a high-end luxury property, underlines Phuket’s property market boom.
Developed by Amal Group on 29 acres of land at US$315 million, the project has already drawn a frenzied response from buyers. Nearly 80% of the first phase of the project has already been sold out during the pre-sale, many of them foreign buyers.
"It's one of the last few beachfront pieces of property available on Bang Tao beach, with 70% open space and 30% built-up," Ravi Chandran, the former CEO of Laguna Phuket, who is in charge of corporate affairs at “Gardens of Eden”, told The Nation on what he thinks makes the project different from the others.
Bill Barnett, managing director of C9 HotelWorks, said that Phuket was all about lifestyle and the growing international community. One of the indicators, he said, was the number of international schools. There are currently 13 International schools on the island, and the number will go up to 21 in four years.
Barnett relocated to Thailand over 20 years ago and he still feel positive about where Phuket is heading. "We have great entrepreneurship coming here. People who have done businesses with great ideas. These people will change the economy of Phuket."
A study by C9 HotelWorks shows that the major change in the market is that many foreign buyers, mostly from Russia, China, India, and Europe, are increasingly buying not for investment, but for relocation as their families search for a better quality of life.
Gardens of Eden is a creation of award-winning holistic designer and landscape architect, Martin Palleros.
“By 2050, 70% of the world’s population will be living in an urban environment, causing severe impact to people’s health and well-being,” says Palleros, adding that the challenge is to rethink the design of future sustainable cities to ensure they are more liveable.
The green space in the project will be adorned with over 1,000 native trees on the site and vertical gardens, organic gardens, ponds, lakes, playgrounds, and running and cycling tracks.