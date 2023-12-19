How EU’s ban on deforestation-linked goods will affect Thailand

This regulation will initially affect seven groups of products, including rubber, palm oil, cattle, timber, coffee, cocoa and soybean, as well as derived products like rubber gloves, paper and wooden furniture.

The regulation mandates rigorous scrutiny and origin reporting for goods to ensure they are not tied to deforestation. Currently, in the transitional phase, the EUDR will be fully implemented on December 30, 2024.

Assessing EUDR’s global implications, Thailand’s Krungsri Research has expressed concerns for importers and exporters worldwide due to its advanced and strict nature.

The EUDR this year covers imports worth US$401.1 billion (14 trillion baht) in 2022, with timber and wood products accounting for 56.3% of total EU imports.