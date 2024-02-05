Putting the past into the future: Hua Hin’s legendary charm

Citing the city's proper infrastructure, luxurious accommodations, beautiful beach, nostalgic history, and convenient connectivity via road, rail, and air, Proudputh Liptapanlop, the group’s executive director, notes that the city has long been a popular vacation destination for both local and foreign tourists.

While Hua Hin may not be as popular as Phuket or Chiang Mai, it is much loved for its classic and inimitable charm.

Now the city is taking another step into the future thanks to government support for a long-term development project to improve connectivity along the country's southern coastline.

The group has been investing in this area for decades, with two five-star hotels, the Intercontinental and the Holiday Inn. The InterContinental celebrated its 15th anniversary on February 3, following a year of restoration and renovations.

The company is currently developing two new serviced apartments: the InterContinental Residence, which is already built and nearly sold out, and Vehha, which is under construction and will go on pre-sale next year.

These new properties confirm Proud Group’s belief in Hua Hin's ability to remain one of the country's most popular tourist destinations, thereby supporting the demand for local properties.

Thailand’s Riviera

In a brief interview with The Nation during the InterContinental Hotel Hua Hin's 15th anniversary, Proudputh said that Hua Hin may not be comparable to other prime locations due to limitations in size, facilities, and transportation.