Putting the past into the future: Hua Hin’s legendary charm
Located along the coastline of the Gulf of Thailand and boasting attractive scenery and a serene beach, the seaside district of Hua Hin seems to grow in charm every passing year, a notion which Proud Group, one of Thailand's major estate developers, has long believed.
Citing the city's proper infrastructure, luxurious accommodations, beautiful beach, nostalgic history, and convenient connectivity via road, rail, and air, Proudputh Liptapanlop, the group’s executive director, notes that the city has long been a popular vacation destination for both local and foreign tourists.
While Hua Hin may not be as popular as Phuket or Chiang Mai, it is much loved for its classic and inimitable charm.
Now the city is taking another step into the future thanks to government support for a long-term development project to improve connectivity along the country's southern coastline.
The group has been investing in this area for decades, with two five-star hotels, the Intercontinental and the Holiday Inn. The InterContinental celebrated its 15th anniversary on February 3, following a year of restoration and renovations.
The company is currently developing two new serviced apartments: the InterContinental Residence, which is already built and nearly sold out, and Vehha, which is under construction and will go on pre-sale next year.
These new properties confirm Proud Group’s belief in Hua Hin's ability to remain one of the country's most popular tourist destinations, thereby supporting the demand for local properties.
Thailand’s Riviera
In a brief interview with The Nation during the InterContinental Hotel Hua Hin's 15th anniversary, Proudputh said that Hua Hin may not be comparable to other prime locations due to limitations in size, facilities, and transportation.
"However, if we consider the city as part of the 'Thailand Riviera' development. Hua Hin could reach that level," she said.
Thailand Riviera is part of a tourism development scheme making up the government's long-term goal to connect existing coastal tourist attractions in the four provinces of Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Ranong, allowing the kingdom to introduce more unseen sights to visitors.
Hua Hin district is located in the centre of this project's promotion route.
"Thailand's coastline is beautiful. I think it's as beautiful as the Andaman Sea. Furthermore, the direction of Hua Hin's development has been obvious since the beginning. It has maintained its signature, the classic charming vibe," Proudputh said.
Last Year, Thailand's Tourism and Sports Ministry revealed that the ministry is gradually taking measures to develop the coastal areas of the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Islands, which cover a total of 3,000 kilometres and generated 1.2 trillion baht in tourism revenue in 2022.
The project consists of 5 clusters and Thailand Riviera is the second destination cluster. In 2022, this area had a total of 18 million people generating 85 billion baht. This cluster has both mountains and sea. The ministry wants to develop more roadside stations and community complexes to sell products.
All-ages destination
As one of Hua Hin's major developers, Proudputh highlighted the city's other strength: its all-ages appeal.
She explained that, while seniors can relax on the serene beach, the site is also large enough for a couple or family to spend time together.
Meanwhile, the area is quite safe, with kind-hearted locals, so parents can let their children run around freely.
Furthermore, tourists can participate in a variety of activities, such as visiting Thailand's first train line, experiencing Thai traditional architecture at Mrigadayavan's King Rama VI palace, tasting Thai local sweets, hiking at Pa La-U Waterfall, and playing at the elephant camp.
To add more attractive activities, Proud Group built Vana Nava Hua Hin, Asia's first Water Jungle, in 2014, and Arena Hua Hin, a world-class tennis court that recently hosted the Thailand Open 2024 as part of 250 events of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) International Series Tournament.
Unique classic Thai history
Hua Hin, as the country's first vacation resort, is rich in traditional Thai history that dates back to when the country first opened up to modern Western culture.
Hua Hin was automatically designated as a first-class resort to serve Bangkok's elites in the 1920s, when the country's first train line connected the area. These lifestyles, architecture, food, and sweets have been passed down to the present day.
Proudputh emphasised that Hua Hun's unique story set it apart from other destinations.
To preserve that uniqueness, she pointed out that her company is spending 120 million baht on restoring and renovating its classic charm to blend in with modern urban and recreational activities, as evidenced by the massive renovation of the Intercontinental Hotel Hua Hin last year.
"We upgraded all the backend systems to increase the hotel efficiency while preserving its signature like traditional wood decorations, Thai Victorian architectural styles and more," she said.
Meanwhile, the company decided to add another gimmick with InterContinental Express, a replica of Hua Hin's signature train that will run around the hotel.
"They [guests] all know without being told that they are now in Hua Hin," she said.
As the group vision for InterContinental Hua Hin Resort is to provide an elevated and unexpected experience for all clients while integrating the charming history and background of the location, Proudputh stressed that the company has a key role to play in the new chapter of the town’s legendary journey.