Raimon Land plans expansion into Europe and Australia next year

The company’s newly appointed CEO, Brenton Justin Mauriello, revealed his business direction, strategies and goals at a press conference on Thursday.

He said that Raimon Land has had a vision of expanding abroad since its inception, but now the time had come to take the next steps.

"We would like to transform Raimon Land from the country's number one luxury property brand to become a premium global brand in real estate development," he said.

He noted that Raimon Land initially considered various luxury properties in Europe and Australia, where there are many undervalued premium properties at present.

The company, he said, is now exploring potential opportunities in both markets while seeking credible local partners to work with.

Raimon Land's first overseas project is expected to take off in 2025.

Korn Narongdej, RML’s director and chairman of the executive committee, explained that the group had chosen the European and Australian markets due to its potential growth in branded residence that aligned with RML's expanding direction outside Thailand.

According to BNP Paribas, branded residences allow buyers or developers to own a property in association with exclusive hotels worldwide, resulting in a private home that offers a luxurious way of life that combines hotel-quality services with convenience and security.

"The world is now seamlessly connected which was a signal for Raimon Land to spread its brand and invest in the international market," he said.

He expected the group's revenue would be split 50/50 between domestic and international markets within the next 3-5 years.

To become a premium global brand, new CEO Mauriello has laid out four strategic pillars to strengthen its products, operations and services.