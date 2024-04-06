Govt plans incentives to boost sales of property priced at over THB3 million

One of the measures was to expand the criteria of the government’s incentive to reduce the property transfer fee from 2% to 1% and mortgage fee from 1% to 0.01%, to cover property priced up to 7 million baht, the source said.

Currently the measure is only applicable to property priced at not over 3 million baht.

The adjustment would help boost sales in the property sector and help developers unload properties priced in the range of over 3 million to 7 million baht in their stock, which accounts for about 86% of unsold properties in the market, said the source.

Only Thai nationals will be eligible to avail of the incentive, which is expected to be effective until the end of this year.