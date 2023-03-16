Space technology can improve lives on Earth, seminar told

Phurit Pookayaporn, satellite lead of aerospace manufacturer mu Space Corporation, said satellite technology can help people deal with climate change, which is a part of Thailand's sustainable development goals.

"People can use satellites to observe how much greenhouse gas in the atmosphere," Phurit said, adding that they can be used in carbon-credit trading as well.

Sensors can also be attached to planes to measure the volume of greenhouse gasses, he added.

Developing the right materials for building satellites is also important to mitigate their impact on the environment. "We tried to make sure that when satellite solar cells burn up in the atmosphere they will not emit carbon dioxide," Phurit said.

Internet accessibility and applications will help improve people's quality of life and reduce social inequality, he said, adding that applications can help people to cope with disasters, such as flooding and PM2.5 air pollution.

The government should conduct a thorough survey of people's quality of life and ensure that all Thais will be able to access space technology infrastructure, Phurit added.