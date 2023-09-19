Airasia Digital transforms into MOVE, entering a new era of travel innovation

At a Thai media event, Fernandes said the Covid-19 pandemic had led him to take chances and turn negative outcomes into positive ones.

“Now that the pandemic is over, we shift our focus to travel. While the airline business generates most of the income, we anticipate the company’s digital arm to generate more revenue in the future,” he said.

"We never wanted to gain the title of worldwide application; we want to be big in Asean like an emporium of travel.”

Fernandes said the aim is to make airasia move the go-to platform for travellers in Southeast Asia, as it will offer them services such as flight and hotel bookings, mobility solutions, food delivery, a travel community, promotional rewards and even an e-wallet.

“In the future, we want to collaborate with other local applications for each country to provide better services because travel is more than just a flight and a hotel; imagine shopping duty-free 24/7 in the online marketplace on the plane instead of spending an hour or two shopping before boarding,” he said.

However, he admitted that it will take a while to make people aware of what airasia move has to offer.

“The emphasis is on proving that we are not simply selling plane tickets,” he said, adding that the light green tint of the MOVE logo will make people wonder why AirAsia is green rather than red.

“Red is already our well-known brand, but green is our new identity, and we have a lot to offer clients,” he said.

Fernandes also revealed plans to introduce a one-on-one chatbot and community for travel by yearend. This AI-powered feature will help travellers plan their trips, learn about specific tourist sites and optimise travel costs, ensuring an exceptional travel experience with airasia move.