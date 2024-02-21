A new survey reveals shocking data about the extent of digital abuse

“Navigating online dating and virtual spaces can be challenging and social media and dating apps must implement verification processes, which can help confirm that users' profiles match their actual photos. To my knowledge, Bumble is the only dating app currently using this level of verification. I would love to see others adopting similar safety measures. Additionally, safety guides and resources should be readily accessible online in multiple languages, ensuring that vulnerable individuals have the necessary support without needing to register for an app”, commented Emma Pickering, Head of Technology-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment, Refuge.

“The UK's Online Safety Act sets a precedent by regulating platforms to protect users. Given the pervasive nature of stalking and technology-facilitated abuse, we advise individuals to secure their online presence, including passwords and accounts. Those with concerns should contact local authorities or support services. In the UK, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline at 0808 2000 247 offers assistance” she added.

Kaspersky has created some top tips for staying safe whilst dating online below, for more details, please take a look at our safe dating guide or for further ways to stay safe from Stalkerware, please visit https://stopstalkerware.org/resources/

• Keep passwords to yourself and make sure they are complex and unique

• If it seems too good to be true, it might just be – if in doubt check!

• Take a moment to check your digital privacy

• Think before you share – the internet has long memory and sharing too much too soon can leave you vulnerable

• Create a ‘safe plan’ if you move from digital to real worlds

• Consider using a comprehensive cyber security or VPN solution to protect yourself

Kaspersky works with experts and organizations in the field of domestic violence, ranging from victim support services and perpetrator programs to research and government agencies, to share knowledge and support both professionals and victims. Kaspersky is one of the co-founders of the Coalition Against Stalkerware, an international group dedicated to tackling stalkerware and combating domestic violence. Since 2021, Kaspersky has been a consortium partner of the EU project DeStalk, co-funded by the Rights, Equality, and Citizenship Program of the European Union. Kaspersky has also launched and maintains TinyCheck, a free, safe and easy-to-use tool to check devices for stalkerware and monitoring apps.