BDMS revolutionises healthcare with multi-billion baht investment in AI

With an investment of 1.5 billion baht over the past few years, BDMS is spearheading the integration of AI technology to enhance diagnosis and patient care, BDMS vice president Dr Patcharin Boonyarungsun said.

Among the ventures BDMS supports is CARIVA, a startup that focuses on personalised and precision healthcare through AI. CARIVA’s offerings include AI interpretation of lab tests, genomics and disease diagnosis.

Since April 2023, BDMS has actively incorporated AI into its medical practices, with approximately 10,000 cases benefiting from AI-driven solutions under the guidance of healthcare professionals.

Dr Suttisak Denduangchai, an occupational physicist at Bangkok Hospital, attested to the efficiency of AI in aiding medical decision-making processes.

“I have used the CARIVA AI system for general examination. In the first phase, I fed the system with lab results – blood tests and urinalysis – and found that it could identify the problems quite well. Additionally, AI is very useful in patient transfers, facilitating communication between hospitals and aiding in decision making,” Dr Suttisak said.

BDMS, meanwhile, has streamlined its AI products to focus on disease diagnosis, speed up the diagnostic procedure and ensure accuracy. These offerings include AI-powered comprehensive lab interpretation and genomic analysis, which aims to deliver precise results in record time.