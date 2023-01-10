SET unveils strategies to further develop capital market

Pakorn said the SET has implemented four strategies to develop Thailand's capital market in the next three years through:

▪︎ Simplifying the process to enable small, medium and large business enterprises to raise funds in the market.

▪︎ Improve capital market standards and boost the efficiency of the investment system and cybersecurity, as well as modernise trade regulations to meet market conditions.

▪︎ Create opportunities by applying data analysis function to further develop the capital market.

▪︎ Adhere to sustainable development by training capital market personnel and creating awareness on financial literacy among retirees and low-income people.