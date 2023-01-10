SET unveils strategies to further develop capital market
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will sustainably boost the country's capital market competitiveness in the next three years (2023-25) to ensure benefits for all sectors.
The SET also aims to promote all groups of entrepreneurs and investors, attract new industries and promote fundraising by issuing digital tokens, SET president Pakorn Peetathawatchai said on Tuesday.
He expects Thailand's capital market to face volatility amid uncertainty in the global economy, high inflation and geopolitical risks.
Pakorn said the SET has implemented four strategies to develop Thailand's capital market in the next three years through:
▪︎ Simplifying the process to enable small, medium and large business enterprises to raise funds in the market.
▪︎ Improve capital market standards and boost the efficiency of the investment system and cybersecurity, as well as modernise trade regulations to meet market conditions.
▪︎ Create opportunities by applying data analysis function to further develop the capital market.
▪︎ Adhere to sustainable development by training capital market personnel and creating awareness on financial literacy among retirees and low-income people.
“The SET expects that the four strategies would help boost Thailand's capital market growth, such as expanding opportunities in fundraising and investment among entrepreneurs and investors," Pakorn added.
