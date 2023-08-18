BOI to support Thailand’s efforts to become a bioplastics hub

Over the past five years, BOI has promoted investments of more than 37 billion baht in the bioplastics sector, spanning from the upstream to downstream stages, and aiming to create high-value products from agricultural raw materials.

According to BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi, the bioplastics industry is one of BOI's targeted sectors under the BCG strategy, which aims to attract investments by leveraging Thailand's diverse biological potential as a source of high-quality and sufficient raw materials for the bioplastics industry. Sugarcane and cassava, along with workforce readiness and continuous industry support, have contributed to Thailand's rise as the world's second-largest bioplastics hub. Currently, bioplastics are being utilised in various industries to produce environmentally friendly products that are in demand across the packaging, medical and automotive industries, thereby adding value to Thailand's agricultural products and supporting sustainable carbon dioxide reduction efforts.

BOI has already promoted investment in several major global bioplastic producers, such as NatureWorks Asia Pacific and Total Corbian PLA Co Ltd, producers of biodegradable polymers and Polylactic Acid, PTT MCC Biochem Co Ltd, manufacturers of PBS (Polybutylene Succinate).