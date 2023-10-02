Commerce Ministry hopes to ink 3 FTAs by mid-2024

These agreements, which will tap into the markets of the Arab world, Europe and South Asia, are expected to generate trade worth more than 1 trillion baht.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said that the ministry has expedited the negotiations for these FTAs, including studying the possibility of new frameworks to facilitate trade and investment between Thailand and its partner countries. The government considers these agreements urgent and crucial for the nation.

According to Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the ministry’s Department of Trade Negotiations, these three markets are significant, with a combined trade value of up to US$31 billion annually. The Thailand-UAE FTA negotiations are in progress and are expected to conclude within this year following four rounds of talks.

The UAE has high purchasing power as it is home to a significant number of expatriates and foreign workers and welcomes many tourists. Moreover, its strategic location makes it a central logistics hub, facilitating Thai products' entry into the Middle Eastern and Central Asian markets. Studies indicate that the FTA could expand the Thai economy by up to 12.57 billion baht, leading to an increase in Thai exports to the UAE of between 21.61 billion and 30.13 billion baht. Products expected to benefit include food, textiles, clothing, leather goods, wood products, rubber, and plastics, as well as such services as transportation, finance, and business consultancies.