Finance Ministry to release ESG investment promotional package

According to the Finance Ministry's Permanent Secretary Lavaron Sangsnit, the package aims to encourage private investment in ESG projects, which the government regards as vital to Thailand's long-term economic development and environmental sustainability.

Lavaron said the ministry is currently in the process of formulating sustainable development measures including initiatives aligned with ESG aspects and reflecting global investment trends. Businesses with strong ESG practices showcase their competitiveness and long-term growth potential, he noted

There is currently a variety of measures aimed at promoting and incentivising the country's transition towards sustainability, and carbon tax measures to encourage investments in green businesses that utilise renewable and cleaner energy sources are being considered.