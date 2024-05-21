Red Lobster investigates Thai Union, potential cause of bankruptcy filing

Red Lobster said the debacle was part of a pattern of mismanagement by the global seafood company that owns most of its equity and supplies shrimp to its restaurants.

Red Lobster, with about 550 casual dining restaurants in the US, had offered a $20 endless shrimp dish as a limited-time promotion. Former CEO Paul Kenny made it a permanent, year-round option in May 2023 despite "significant pushback" from other management team members, the documents said.

Some Red Lobster restaurants soon faced major shrimp shortages. Around the same time, it eliminated two breaded shrimp suppliers, leaving Thai Union with an exclusive deal that led to higher costs, current CEO Jonathan Tibus wrote in the filing.