GrabCampus empowers next generation to advance in digital era

Worachat Luxkanalode, Executive Director of Grab Thailand, said, "Access to knowledge, education, and essential skill development are keys to the growth and betterment of our society. At the core of our GrabForGood mission, we strive to utilise technology to make a positive impact on people. Grab Thailand has started a number of initiatives to promote and support all partners in the ecosystem such as 'GrabAcademy' – to upskill and enhance knowledge of Grab driver- and merchant partners as well as 'Grab The Future' – to provide scholarships to the children of our partners.

"To continue our commitment to creating a wider impact, this year we have launched GrabCampus – a new initiative aimed to support and enhance the potential of university students. The young generation is the main driving force in bettering our society and we are proud to be able to provide a platform and opportunity for them to showcase their talent, get hands-on experience with the team of professionals, and guide them on how to cultivate shared values when conducting business in the society."