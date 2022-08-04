GrabCampus empowers next generation to advance in digital era

Worachat Luxkanalode, Executive Director of Grab Thailand, said, "Access to knowledge, education, and essential skill development are keys to the growth and betterment of our society. At the core of our GrabForGood mission, we strive to utilise technology to make a positive impact on people. Grab Thailand has started a number of initiatives to promote and support all partners in the ecosystem such as 'GrabAcademy' – to upskill and enhance knowledge of Grab driver- and merchant partners as well as 'Grab The Future' – to provide scholarships to the children of our partners.
"To continue our commitment to creating a wider impact, this year we have launched GrabCampus – a new initiative aimed to support and enhance the potential of university students. The young generation is the main driving force in bettering our society and we are proud to be able to provide a platform and opportunity for them to showcase their talent, get hands-on experience with the team of professionals, and guide them on how to cultivate shared values when conducting business in the society."
GrabCampus consists of three main initiatives:
GrabSpark – the first business case competition by Grab: A platform for university students to showcase their talent through business plan and strategy development under the topic "Driving Business Growth with Data in the Post-pandemic Era" to win prizes worth more than THB 100,000 and an honourable trophy, as well as a chance to join GrabIntern. The opportunity is open to university students from all levels and faculties. The application period is 1-21 August 2022.
GrabIntern – an opportunity for university students from all levels and faculties to get hands-on experiences of working at Grab. Each year, 20 selected GrabInterns will not only get to sharpen their business and management skills but also expand perspectives in utilising technology to drive positive social impact through the 'socially-conscious business' concept. They will get to work closely with Grab Thailand executives and diverse teams including Strategy, Planning and Business Development, Marketing and Business Partnership, and Operations, covering Transportation, Delivery, and Financial Service businesses for a period of two months with competitive compensation.
Grab Roadshow – a series of talks by Grab Thailand executives to share their work experience at a tech company with the aim to inspire and prepare university students before they take on a career path.
"In addition to a challenging job, compensation, and corporate culture similar to their core values, the new generations, especially Gen Z and Millennials, are seeking a more meaningful career – a career that can create a positive change. We hope that GrabCampus will be another initiative that equips the youth with the knowledge and skills to drive a positive impact on society, forges them to become a valuable workforce, and inspires them to conduct a business in a way that it can prosper alongside social development and the environment,". Worachat concluded.
Published : Aug 16, 2022
Published : Aug 09, 2022
Published : Jul 29, 2022
Published : August 04, 2022
Published : Aug 21, 2022
Published : Aug 21, 2022
Published : Aug 21, 2022
Published : Aug 21, 2022