Thailand Election 2023: women in Thai politics

Women in Thailand’s Parliament

The 2019 general election concluded with 500 elected MPs – 350 constituency MPs and 150 party list – from 25 political parties. Of the total, 76 people, or only 14%, are women.

Palang Pracharath Party gained the highest number of female MPs with 22 , followed by Pheu Thai (21), Future Forward (12), Democrat (9), and Bhumjaithai Party (4).

The Action Coalition for Thailand, Thai Liberal, and For the Nation Party all have two female MPs each, while Ponlamuang Thai and New Economics Party have one. Two have declared themselves as LGBTQ+.

However, since some of the Lower House's members were later disqualified, the number of women MPs decreases to just 74, or 16.63%, although the percentage increases due to the lower number of MPs.

That figure puts Thailand in 137th place on the list of countries with the most women MPs drawn up by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).