2023 General Election: Which political party is ‘greenest’?

Droughts, floods and forest fires can all be put down to climate change.

Extreme weather last year served as a warning to mankind. Temperatures in Europe rose to more than twice the global average in 30 years, while Thailand suffered big floods in the eastern region.

This year, wildfires in the North are becoming a big challenge for candidates vying to become the next PM.

What Thailand has done so far

Like many countries, Thailand has committed itself to address environmental challenges.

The outgoing government’s 20-year National Development Plan (2017-2036) includes a section on “green growth”, which supports sustainable development.

Thailand also launched a Climate Change Master Plan (2012-2050), which is a framework of integrated policies and action plans related to climate change.

Internationally, Thailand pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions during the 26th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Scotland in 2021.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha told the summit that Thailand aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2065.

Thailand has also been employing eco-friendly methods, including alternative farming, the use of carbon credits and storing carbon underground.