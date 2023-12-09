Chalermchai elected Democrat Party leader

Thailand’s oldest political party has had eight leaders in its 77-year history, four of whom held the position of prime minister.

The party was established on December 5, 1946 by Major Khuang Aphaiwong, who was the fourth premier of Thailand.

Over the years, the party has formed seven governments — in 1948, 1975, 1976 (twice), 1992, 1997, and 2008. Additionally, it has played a role in coalition governments on five occasions and been in the opposition 17 times.