Chalermchai elected Democrat Party leader
The Democrat Party brought months of uncertainty to an end, electing acting leader, Chalermchai Sri-on, as its new leader.
Thailand’s oldest political party has had eight leaders in its 77-year history, four of whom held the position of prime minister.
The party was established on December 5, 1946 by Major Khuang Aphaiwong, who was the fourth premier of Thailand.
Over the years, the party has formed seven governments — in 1948, 1975, 1976 (twice), 1992, 1997, and 2008. Additionally, it has played a role in coalition governments on five occasions and been in the opposition 17 times.
All the Democrat leaders
1. Major Khuang Aphaiwong [1946-1968]
- Four-time prime minister of Thailand
- Founder of the Democrat Party
2. ML Seni Pramoj [1968-1979]
- Four-time prime minister of Thailand
- Co-founder of the party, who gave the party its name “Prachathipat” (Democrats)
3. Colonel (Special) Thanat Khoman [1979-1982]
- Former deputy PM and foreign minister
4. Bhichai Rattakul [1982-1991]
- Former deputy PM and House speaker
5. Chuan Leekpai [1991-2003]
- Two-time prime minister of Thailand / former House speaker
6. Banyat Bantadtan [2003 -2005]
- Former deputy PM
7. Abhisit Vejjajiva [2005 -2019]
- Former prime minister of Thailand
8. Jurin Laksanawisit [2019-2023]
- Former commerce minister
9. Chalermchai Sri-on