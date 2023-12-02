‘Madam Dear’ calls for party unity to restore Democrat glory days

Watanya said the Democrats face a crucial turning point as the opposition party prepares to elect a new leader on December 9.

The party has come under strong scrutiny regarding its stance on democracy, she said in Facebook video posted on Friday. A rival faction in the leadership contest is reportedly seeking to join the coalition government.

Watanya, who chairs the party’s political innovation team, said the Democrats had experienced ups and downs over their 77 years in politics but had always adhered to democratic principles.

"I am putting myself forward as an alternative for Democrat leadership. I invite everyone to join forces in revitalising the party, creating change, and fostering a new political culture focused on national interests and voter trust, rather than personal gain,” she said.