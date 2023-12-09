Watanya’s dreams of leading Democrat Party dashed

After the quorum was achieved at around 10am, the Democrat Party commenced a meeting to elect its new chief on Saturday, with four candidates in the fray — former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, the party’s acting leader Chalermchai Sri-on, Lt-Colonel Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul, and Watanya.

Watanya, who currently chairs the party’s political innovation team, was proposed by ex-Lamphun MP Kayan Wipromchai, and was approved by 114 members.

However, under Democrat Party regulation No. 31, a candidate for the party leader’s post should have served as a Democrat member of Parliament and been a member of the party for a minimum of five years.