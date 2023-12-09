Watanya’s dreams of leading Democrat Party dashed
One of the three Democrat leadership candidates, Watanya “Madam Dear” Bunnag”, did not even have a chance to show her vision as she was ruled ineligible to helm the country’s oldest political party.
After the quorum was achieved at around 10am, the Democrat Party commenced a meeting to elect its new chief on Saturday, with four candidates in the fray — former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, the party’s acting leader Chalermchai Sri-on, Lt-Colonel Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul, and Watanya.
Watanya, who currently chairs the party’s political innovation team, was proposed by ex-Lamphun MP Kayan Wipromchai, and was approved by 114 members.
However, under Democrat Party regulation No. 31, a candidate for the party leader’s post should have served as a Democrat member of Parliament and been a member of the party for a minimum of five years.
An exception could be made for a candidate who gains approval from more than three-fourths of members attending the meeting. Watanya would have needed 196 out of 261 votes to meet the requirement. She, however, garnered only 139, forcing her out of the race.
The former businesswoman went out of the meeting room after acknowledging the decision.
With tears in her eyes, she told reporters that she was thankful for all the support.
She said the only way for revival of the party was to bring back its longstanding ideology.
She added that the Democrat Party was at a crossroads, faced with the decision to either revive its ideology or undergo a fundamental change.
Watanya said she would take some time to contemplate whether her ideology aligned with that of the Democrats, adding that she would not be taking up any positions within the party.
The meeting elected acting leader Chalermchai Sri-on as the ninth chief of the party, after he received 88.5% of the total votes.
Another surprise development at the event was the resignation of Abhisit from the party after he held face-to-face talks with Chalermchai.