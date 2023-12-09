Turmoil roils Democrats as ex-PM Abhisit quits party

The party was meeting on Saturday to elect its new leader after months of uncertainty.

The meeting began at around 10am once the meeting quorum of 250 was achieved. The meeting started with former prime minister and former party chief Chuan Leekpai proposing Abhisit as the new leader.

Once his candidacy was approved by the members, Abhisit presented his vision to the members.

In his address, the 27th premier of the country raised concerns about the internal discord within the party and called upon the acting Democrat leader, Chalermchai Sri-on, who is believed to lead one faction of the party, to halt the meeting and engage in discussions with him.

Chalermchai, in response, said that he was ready to talk to Abhisit.