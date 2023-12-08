Watanya remains firm on decision to contest Democrat leader’s seat

She said that her goal was to bring positive change to the country’s oldest political party at a time when it is facing several challenges. The changes would be for the benefit of the people, and not for the politicians involved, she added.

Watanya, 39, said that her faith in the party’s ideology was why she joined the race to become the next Democrat leader.

“I will not change my mind. I will not change my words. I want to fight to the end,” she said.

The Democrats are scheduled to select a new party leader and other executive members at a general meeting tomorrow (December 9). This is the third such meeting; the two previous ones, in July and August, failed to reach a quorum following disagreement between rival factions.