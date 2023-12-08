Democrats to thrive on opposition bench under Watanya's leadership

The Democrats suffered a significant setback in the May 14 election because of its past decision to join the junta-led government following the 2019 poll, Watanya told Nation TV in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

In the recent election, the party came in sixth place, garnering merely 25 MPs in the House of Representatives. This marks its second-worst result in history.

Watanya, who currently chairs the party’s political innovation team, said that the result proves that people now “have no trust in the Democrats”.

She said that the party lost its clear standpoint and distinct political ideology in the eyes of the public when it decided to join the government led by coup leader Prayut Chan-o-cha. This loss, she argued, has resulted in a decline in popularity amongst supporters.