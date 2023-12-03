Watanya top choice for new Democrat leader, Nida Poll shows

The results of the Nida Poll survey, however, also revealed the waning popularity of Thailand’s oldest political party as most respondents said they had never voted for the party or had not voted for it in recent elections.

In a stark reflection of the party's current standing, the number of respondents who said they did not care or had no comment exceeded those who chose Watanya, also known as “Madam Dear”, to lead.

The Democrat Party general assembly will meet on December 9 to elect its new leader and executive board after Jurin stepped down, taking responsibility for the humiliating defeat in the May 14 general election.