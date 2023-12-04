Privy Council at full strength after inclusion of Prayut

According to Section 11, His Majesty the King holds the authority to independently appoint or remove members of the Privy Council. The duties of the council members involve offering advice to the King.

The president of the Privy Council is vested with the authority to serve as a regent in case a person the King picked to carry out the official duties of a monarch is unable to do so.

Since its establishment in 1874, five former prime ministers have served as members of the Privy Council. They include current Privy Council president Surayud Chulanont, who served as prime minister after the 2006 coup. Here is a look at all the members.