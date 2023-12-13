EVs account for over 38% of bookings at Thailand

Toyota led the pack with 7,245 bookings.

Of the total bookings, 38.4% were for EVs, according to Kwanchai Paphatphong, the motor expo organiser. As many as 7,373 were sold during the event.

The cars showcased at the event had an average price of 1,323,962 baht, yielding cumulative sales worth 70.2 billion baht. The event attracted a total of 1,503,030 visitors through the November 30 – December 11 period.