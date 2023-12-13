EVs account for over 38% of bookings at Thailand
Electric vehicles saw a huge surge in demand at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2023, which wrapped up on Monday at the Impact Challenger in Nonthaburi province with a total of 53,248 car bookings.
Toyota led the pack with 7,245 bookings.
Of the total bookings, 38.4% were for EVs, according to Kwanchai Paphatphong, the motor expo organiser. As many as 7,373 were sold during the event.
The cars showcased at the event had an average price of 1,323,962 baht, yielding cumulative sales worth 70.2 billion baht. The event attracted a total of 1,503,030 visitors through the November 30 – December 11 period.
The top 10 car brands with the most bookings were: 1. Toyota 7,245, 2. Honda (6,148), 3. BYD (5,455), 4. AION (4,568), 5. MG (3,568), 6. Changan (3,549), 7. Great Wall (3,524), 8. Isuzu (2,460), 9. Nissan (2,459), 10. Mazda (1,961).
Chinese and Japanese automakers monopolised the top 10, and three of them — Changan, BYD and AION — are EV-makers.
However, the booking tally published by BYD was higher than that of the organiser’s at 6,119 units.
The BYD company said the most popular EV models are Dolphin (3,041 units booked), ATTO3 (1,788) and SEAL (1,290).
