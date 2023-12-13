Insurance industry cautiously optimistic on surge in EV sales

He, however, cautioned that while this was a positive scenario, EV cars were still new for the insurance industry.

During a press trip to Japan over the weekend, he pointed out that when compared to an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle — a car powered by conventional, oil-derived resources such as petrol, gas or diesel fuel — an EV has a higher loss ratio.

He explained that while most car spare parts can be repaired by general garages across the country, EV cars require skilled mechanics with expertise in EV, which is now limited to the brand's service centres.

Meanwhile, EV spare parts, particularly batteries, are not repairable, which means if one gets spoilt, the owner must purchase a new one. A new battery costs roughly 50-60% of the price of the car.

Furthermore, as a vehicle, EV has its own service life. While other cars' wrecks can be sold in the secondary market for disassembling their spare parts, EV wrecks have no value at all.

"All I want to say is that the cost of insuring an electric vehicle is quite high. As a result, in expanding our portfolio into the EV market, we must be more vigilant," he said.

He expressed his concern that many insurance companies in Thailand were currently competing to offer the most affordable rates in order to attract the majority of EV car owners.

The move, he believes, is lacking in prudence and overlooks the EV's loss ratio.

He estimated that if those insurance companies were unable to review new contracts to increase premiums within the next two years, the companies' cash flow and debt stability would suffer.