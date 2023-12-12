Toyota retains motor show crown but EVs catching up fast

The 40th Thailand International Motor Expo, which kicked off on November 29 and ended yesterday (December 11), was held at the Impact Challenger halls, Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province.

As usual, the last day of the fair saw the most bookings at 8,459 units, the organiser told reporters, adding that customers had shown great interest in electric vehicles (EVs), especially those from Chinese automaker BYD.

However, Japanese automaker Toyota managed to retain its crown for most booked brand, with 7,245 units being reserved.

Honda came in second place with 6,149 units, while BYD was third with 5,455 units.

Aion, MG and Changan came in fourth to sixth places, with 4,568, 3,568 and 3,549 units booked, respectively.

However, the booking tally published by BYD was higher than that of the organiser’s at 6,119 units.

The company said the most popular EV models are Dolphin (3,041 units booked), ATTO3 (1,788) and SEAL (1,290).