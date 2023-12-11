Srettha to explore collaboration in enhancing EV industry during Japan trip

Accompanying the premier will be senior officials from the Finance and Transport ministries as well as the Board of Investment (BoI).

Narit Therdsteetasukdi, BoI secretary-general, said Srettha’s visit to Japan will focus on attracting more investments to Thailand and offering better incentives.

The government had previously announced that it would encourage local carmakers to incorporate robotics in their operations, in a bid to enhance the overall quality of locally produced vehicles.