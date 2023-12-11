Srettha to explore collaboration in enhancing EV industry during Japan trip
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to travel to Japan this weekend to meet top automakers and pledge support for their transition to manufacturing electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand.
Accompanying the premier will be senior officials from the Finance and Transport ministries as well as the Board of Investment (BoI).
Narit Therdsteetasukdi, BoI secretary-general, said Srettha’s visit to Japan will focus on attracting more investments to Thailand and offering better incentives.
The government had previously announced that it would encourage local carmakers to incorporate robotics in their operations, in a bid to enhance the overall quality of locally produced vehicles.
Narit added that Srettha also planned to showcase his land-bridge initiative, which will link the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand via a road-rail network. This trillion baht project will help reduce shipping traffic via the Strait of Malacca.
The premier is also slated to meet his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. The last time the two prime ministers met was at the APEC summit in the United States last month.
Also last month, the Srettha-led National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee endorsed new measures for the second phase (2024-2027) of bolstering the adoption of EVs.
This initiative is designed to foster growth within the EV industry, paving the way for more investment in the local production of electric cars, pickups and motorcycles.