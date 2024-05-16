Acceptance makes for happier children, says principal, as school readies ‘rainbow’ toilets

A secondary school in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) is now allowing its LGBTQ students to wear their hair in a way that best reflects their gender of choice.

Thanks to this measure, many male students at Boon Wattana School in the Northeast province’s Muang district were seen sporting shoulder-length hair, a right that was previously only given to female students.

Panwarit Patwimonsilp, a 16-year-old 10th-grader at the school who describes himself as LGBTQ, said he was “very happy” that his school allows students to wear their hair so it reflects their gender preference.

“Last year, I had to cut my hair like other male students. So, I didn’t have much self-confidence. But when I heard that the school will allow students to wear their hair the way they want, I began growing it back during the last school break,” the teen said. “This makes me want to attend school even more.”



