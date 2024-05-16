Flash floods and heavy rains forecast for 26 provinces across Thailand

The department said that a strong low-pressure mass in the Andaman Sea would influence the southwest monsoon to become stronger, which would unleash heavy rains in the North, Central and South during the period.

The department said the 11 northern provinces that could be hit by floods during the period are: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Nan, Uttardit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

It also warned residents of Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat to watch out for heavy rains.