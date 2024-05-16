EC promises upcoming Senate election will be fair, transparent

The Election Commission (EC) said it is ready and has measures in place to ensure the upcoming election of 200 senators is fair, transparent and in compliance with the law.

EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee made the comment at a seminar on Thursday at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi. The session, which serves as the final step in the preparation of the election for senators from June 9 to 26, was hosted by the Election Commission Office and the Department of Provincial Administration.

“The EC will ensure there is no conspiracy or vote-fixing of any kind. There will be nothing preventing Thais from getting a new batch of senators,” he said.

Sawang said the EC will take immediate action if it finds evidence of election laws being violated, adding that an investigation will be performed in collaboration with local administrative organisations.