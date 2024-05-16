EC promises upcoming Senate election will be fair, transparent

The Election Commission (EC) said it is ready and has measures in place to ensure the upcoming election of 200 senators is fair, transparent and in compliance with the law.
EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee made the comment at a seminar on Thursday at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi. The session, which serves as the final step in the preparation of the election for senators from June 9 to 26, was hosted by the Election Commission Office and the Department of Provincial Administration.
“The EC will ensure there is no conspiracy or vote-fixing of any kind. There will be nothing preventing Thais from getting a new batch of senators,” he said.
Sawang said the EC will take immediate action if it finds evidence of election laws being violated, adding that an investigation will be performed in collaboration with local administrative organisations.
The EC Office also reported on Thursday that it has handed out 17,664 application forms to senatorial candidates between May 10 and 15.
Successful candidates will vote among themselves in three levels of elections to select the new 200-member Senate. Elections at the district level will be held on June 9, at the provincial level on June 16 and at the national level on June 26.
This elected Senate will replace the 250-member Senate that had been appointed by the junta after the 2014 military-led coup. The tenure of these senators ended on May 10 but they will play a caretakers’ role until a new Senate is selected.
Meanwhile, candidates have between May 20 and 24 to submit their applications.
Sawang told reporters that it was difficult to estimate the number of potential candidates as the applications will continue being accepted until the end of next week.
“Having too few applicants will not be a problem. In fact it will make the EC’s job easier. Therefore, I’m not worried about this election,” he said.