Political play: Reporters unleash witty labels for Thailand’s big players

The most interesting among them is the one for the House of Representatives, which was dubbed the “chamber of deception and play”. This label was inspired by Pheu Thai’s tactics to ditch election winner Move Forward and join hands with members of the previous military-backed coalition to form a government.

The Senate, meanwhile, was labelled “Taek P waiting to retire”. The label was a play of words from last year’s label “Tra P” or the stamp of Ps representing the initials of former premier General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy General Prawit Wongsuwan. The two generals, who were behind the 2014 coup, had installed the Senate.

While the word “Tra” means stamp, “Taek” stands for broken. The reporters said the military-appointed 250 senators no longer voted the same way as they did under the auspices of Prayut. Most of them had voted for Srettha Thavisin as premier, even though Prawit had abstained.

The reporters said the incumbent Senate is scheduled to complete its six-year term in May 2024, so the words “waiting to retire” were added.