THURSDAY, December 28, 2023
Political play: Reporters unleash witty labels for Thailand’s big players

WEDNESDAY, December 27, 2023

Like every year, reporters on the Parliament and Government House beat have come up with entertaining, and sometimes satirical monikers for those in power.

The most interesting among them is the one for the House of Representatives, which was dubbed the “chamber of deception and play”. This label was inspired by Pheu Thai’s tactics to ditch election winner Move Forward and join hands with members of the previous military-backed coalition to form a government.

The Senate, meanwhile, was labelled “Taek P waiting to retire”. The label was a play of words from last year’s label “Tra P” or the stamp of Ps representing the initials of former premier General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his deputy General Prawit Wongsuwan. The two generals, who were behind the 2014 coup, had installed the Senate.

While the word “Tra” means stamp, “Taek” stands for broken. The reporters said the military-appointed 250 senators no longer voted the same way as they did under the auspices of Prayut. Most of them had voted for Srettha Thavisin as premier, even though Prawit had abstained.

The reporters said the incumbent Senate is scheduled to complete its six-year term in May 2024, so the words “waiting to retire” were added.

Here are some other eye-catching labels handed out by the press corps:

• Srettha's administration: Kaeng som phluk ruam

The name puns on the Thai sour-curry dish to highlight Pheu Thai's move to ditch Move Forward in forming the government coalition.

• House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha: Wan nominee

Wan Noor won the post as Pheu Thai nominee amid rows between it and Move Forward.

• PM Srettha Thavisin: Stand-Shin salesman

Srettha is seen as a stand-in for the Shinawatra family, while he has labelled himself as Thailand’s chief salesman.

Twilight Star of the Year: Pita Limjaroenrat

Despite navigating an election win, the former Move Forward leader was suspended as MP for holding shares in a now-defunct media firm, iTV.

Statements of the Year

Parliament:

“The tighter we held on to Move Forward’s hands, the most unlikely it became that a government would be formed.” – Former Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew

Government House:

“I’ll work tirelessly,” Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin

Political event of the year: Two rounds of voting for the prime minister, not including the aborted attempt to renominate Pita.40034176

