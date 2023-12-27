Move Forward and Pheu Thai: a love-hate relationship

History was made on May 14 when the Move Forward party shocked political analysts by emerging victorious in the general election, securing 14.4 million votes and 151 out of 500 seats in the House of Representatives.

The progressive party beat the Pheu Thai party, which had never fallen short of the top spot since its founding in 2007. Pheu Thai came in second place with roughly 10 million votes and 141 House seats.

However, Pita, once PM-in-waiting, is now suspended as an MP and risks being banned from politics. His party, meanwhile, has been relegated to the opposition bench, despite the big win in May’s election.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai once swore that they would clutch each other's hands and never let go. In reality, the opposite was true as both sides pointed fingers and called each other enemies.

Runner-up Pheu Thai took the helm and successfully landed its candidate Thailand’s 30th prime ministerial post.

Pheu Thai’s promise

Almost a decade of government under coup leader Prayut Chan-o-cha’s regime concluded with a rise in more liberal minds in the country.

The “Orange Party”, as Move Forward is often fondly referred to by its many fans, has achieved significant milestones. It won party list votes in more than 44 provinces. This feat is particularly noteworthy in regions traditionally considered strongholds of big parties, such as Chiang Mai, the hometown of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

Soon after the election result was announced, the two biggest winners announced their intention to form a coalition with six smaller parties, giving them the majority of House members. They all agreed to propose Pita as their sole candidate for the country’s top job.