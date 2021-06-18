Phuket gets ready to open under sandbox scheme

Under the sandbox, tourists who can prove they are fully inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly into Phuket and move freely without having to quarantine.

After 14 days in Phuket, the tourists can then travel to other provinces in Thailand.

Recently Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said Phuket authorities have been working hard to ensure the province can reopen without a hitch on July 1.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his team are scheduled to visit the province on June 25 to check out the preparations.