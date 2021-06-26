Saturday, July 17, 2021

Bangkok gets new field hospital for patients in serious condition

With Covid-19 infections in Bangkok rising daily, the authorities have decided to reopen a field hospital in the 11th Infantry Regiment complex in Lak Si area.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang and his team visited the Army complex on Saturday to check out the hospital, which will be open for operations from July 2.

The hospital can accommodate 186 patients, with 128 beds allocated to serious patients and the remaining 58 to patients in a very serious condition.

This field hospital had previously been used for patients with mild conditions.

Published : June 26, 2021

By : The Nation

