Bangkok gets new field hospital for patients in serious condition

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang and his team visited the Army complex on Saturday to check out the hospital, which will be open for operations from July 2.
The hospital can accommodate 186 patients, with 128 beds allocated to serious patients and the remaining 58 to patients in a very serious condition.
This field hospital had previously been used for patients with mild conditions.
Published : June 26, 2021
By : The Nation
