Saturday, July 17, 2021

FDA warns medics not to use defective Sinovac vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned medics to avoid inoculating Sinovac vaccine if they find any abnormality in the dose, likely caused by improper storage and transportation.

On Monday, the FDA said that some lots of Sinovac looked like gel, and this could not be improved by just shaking the vaccine bottles.

The FDA explained that this condition was caused by improper temperature during storage or transportation. The FDA said that the vaccine must be stored at 2.8 degrees Celsius in order to preserve its quality.

In case medics find abnormal Sinovac doses, the FDA said they must not be used and the situation must be reported.

Published : June 29, 2021

By : The Nation

