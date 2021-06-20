Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Sinovac develops over 50 per cent immunity in Thais in 2 weeks: study

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Sinovac develops over 50 per cent i...

Two Sinovac vaccine jabs help stimulate Thais immunity against Covid-19 by over 50 per cent, Chulalongkorn Universitys Faculty of Medicine said on Saturday.

The university said it had conducted tests on people who had already received two Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine jabs with the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences.

"The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay showed that 95 per cent of 186 people who had received two Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine jabs had already developed immunity against Covid-19," the university said.

 

"Meanwhile, blood tests also showed that 70 per cent of 171 people who had received two Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine jabs for two weeks had over 50 per cent immunity against the virus."

Published : June 20, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Tokyo 2020 organizers confirm 1st positive COVID-19 case in athletes village

Published : July 17, 2021

Messi close to agreeing new Barcelona deal: reports

Published : July 16, 2021

A Steam portable device promises your entire PC gaming library in a handheld

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.