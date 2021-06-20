Sinovac develops over 50 per cent immunity in Thais in 2 weeks: study

The university said it had conducted tests on people who had already received two Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine jabs with the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences.
"The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay showed that 95 per cent of 186 people who had received two Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine jabs had already developed immunity against Covid-19," the university said.
"Meanwhile, blood tests also showed that 70 per cent of 171 people who had received two Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine jabs for two weeks had over 50 per cent immunity against the virus."
Published : June 20, 2021
By : The Nation
